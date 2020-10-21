LSU bans OBJ two years over improper payments

LSU has self-imposed penalties for rules violations and hopes the NCAA doesn’t levy more.

The school is deducting itself eight football scholarships over a two-year period and reducing recruiting visits, evaluations and communication after an investigation uncovered booster payments to the father of a football player, according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Adam Rittenberg.

“LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program,” Robert Munson, LSU senior associate athletic director, said in the statement. “We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate and we will continue to coordinate and cooperate with the NCAA on this matter.”

Teams normally are allowed to have a maximum of 85 players on scholarship per year. The penalties won’t impact LSU’s ability to sign a maximum of 25 newcomers per year.

LSU also has banned Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from its football facilities for two years. Beckham Jr. gave cash payments to players after the Tigers won the national championship last season that totaled around $2,000.

Video of Beckham Jr. counting out $100 bills and giving them to LSU wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin was captured on the field during a postgame celebration. Jefferson entered the NFL Draft after leading LSU in receptions and was selected by the Minnesota Vikings. Kirklin still is a senior at LSU.