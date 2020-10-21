Litecoin Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By .com

Litecoin Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



.com – was trading at $52.589 by 09:45 (13:45 GMT) on the .com Index on Wednesday, up 10.22% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since October 21.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $3.388B, or 0.90% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $14.099B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $46.851 to $52.589 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 2.13%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.455B or 2.36% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $45.6238 to $52.5893 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 87.48% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $12,452.6 on the .com Index, up 4.19% on the day.

was trading at $384.79 on the .com Index, a gain of 3.95%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $230.368B or 61.06% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $43.467B or 11.52% of the total cryptocurrency market value.