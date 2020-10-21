Lindsay Lohan Eyed by Schapelle Corby to Portray Her in Biopic

WENN/Instagram

The convicted drug smuggler-turned-TV personality, who has just abruptly quit ‘SAS Australia’, spent nine years behind bars in a Bali prison after being caught with cannabis in Indonesia.

Convicted drug smuggler-turned-TV personality Schapelle Corby wants Lindsay Lohan to play her in a possible biopic.

The Australian, who was caught with cannabis in Indonesia and spent nine years behind bars in a Bali prison, is all for a film version of her nightmare and she insists the “Mean Girls” star is the only actress who could play her on the big screen.

“My sister (Mercedes) always says Lindsay Lohan looks a lot like me,” she told Confidential.

The news comes days after Corby made her reality TV debut on reality show “SAS Australia”, and then abruptly left the series following a tear-filled announcement on Tuesday, October 20.

The 43-year-old made the decision after she failed to keep up with the strenuous activities the physical contest requires.

“I feel like I have good mind control, but on an endurance level, I don’t think I’ve been pushed that far,” she admitted during the episode. “I’ve had enough. I can’t run this far one second longer.”

Fans were also disappointed to see her departing from the show so soon. “I’m actually a bit sad Schapelle went home so early cos she seems to have quite a sweet soul, and is very different to all the other people on the show, so it would have been great to see more of her interacting with others. #SASAustralia,” a fan tweeted. Another fan added, “I was team Schappelle Corby in #SASAustralia and shattered she’s left. If you disagree you are wrong.”