Kunal Kemmu explains why it is pointless to open theatres during the pandemic

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently gave permission to re-open theatres for business. Since the number of coronavirus cases is still pretty high in Maharashtra, the state government has declined permission to theatres just yet. However, they are under tremendous pressure to allow theatres to open up again, since the state contributes a major chunk to box-office collections.

Kunal Kemmu spoke to TOI and expressed his concerns about reopening theatres. He said, “Firstly, we need to consider the fact that will people feel safe, in times of the pandemic, to watch films in cinema halls? Secondly, if the government gives a green light to reopen cinema halls with 50 percent occupancy then will this kind of footfall be enough to make profits? See, you will be already running auditoriums with only half the capacity. Even during normal scenarios, the theatres don’t enjoy 100 percent occupancy. Sometimes they are just 80 percent full. Thus, with 50 percent occupancy permissible, there might be only 35 percent occupancy. This way the math gets affected. So if you ask me, even if theatres are given permission to open at 50 percent occupancy, I don’t know if it is a reason to celebrate. I know there are a lot of jobs that have been affected because of theatres being shut, but I feel only when people feel 100 percent safe, which I think is once the vaccine is in place, will this business flourish.”

Well, Kunal does have a point here. Let us know your take on the situation in the comments below.