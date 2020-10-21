Kristen Stewart’s ‘Happiest Season’ Trades Theatrical Release for Hulu Debut

Hulu



“Charlie’s Angels” star Kristen Stewart‘s new movie has become the latest project to bypass cinemas and open on a streaming site.

Christmas romantic comedy “Happiest Season” was supposed to hit theatres on November 25, but now it will debut on Hulu instead.

Announcing the news on Tuesday, October 20, TriStar president Nicole Brown said: “This holiday season, more than any other, we could all use a little happiness.”

“It was essential to Sony Pictures and to the filmmakers that Clea DuVall’s marvelous and fresh holiday-themed romantic comedy come out when the lights are on the trees. We are excited that Hulu is geared up to make this happen in the U.S. and grateful that they love the movie as much as we do.”

DuVall added in a statement, “I am beyond grateful to Hulu for providing an incredible home for Happiest Season, and I’ll forever cherish my journey with Sony Pictures who felt just as strongly as I did about the value of bringing the first major LGBTQ+ holiday rom-com to audiences. I’m hopeful that this universal story, told through a unique lens, will join the long list of holiday classics that continue to bring all of us so much joy and happiness.”

In the film, Stewart’s Abby realises her girlfriend, Harper, played by Mackenzie Davis, has kept the pair’s relationship a secret from her family when she meets them for the first time over Christmas.

The movie also stars Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and Dan Levy.