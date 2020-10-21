Kristen Bell’s Newest Role Is a Dark Comedy Lover’s Dream

Earlier this month, Bell made headlines after she showed support for her husband Dax Shepard, who relapsed after 16 years of sobriety.

“He is actually doing really great,” she said during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “I mean look, you know, everybody’s up against their own demons, sometimes it’s anxiety and depression, sometimes it’s substance abuse.”

“The thing that I love most about Dax is A, that he was able to tell me, and tell us and say, ‘We need a different plan,'” Bell added. “Like we have a plan, if he has to take medication for any reason I have to administer it. But he was like, ‘So we need a stronger plan, I was faltering and I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.'”

With Shepard in a much better place, the timing for Bell to focus on a new project couldn’t be better.