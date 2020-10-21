Kim Kardashian Spoke About The Paris Robbery On Letterman

Kourtney, Khloé, Kanye, and Kris were all in the audience watching Kim’s interview. “I saw him have a gun out to me, and I was like okay, this is it,” Kim continued. “I just kept on thinking about Kourtney. I kept on thinking she’s going to come home, and I’m going to be dead in the room — and she’s going to be traumatized for the rest of her life if she sees me.”