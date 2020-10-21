Kim Kardashian On 2016 Paris Robbery: I Knew I Was Gonna Get Raped!!

Kim Kardashian sat down with David Letterman, where she detailed the 2016 Paris robbery in which she was held at gunpoint.

She says she thought she would be sexually assaulted.

“I was like, ‘OK, this is the time I’m gonna get raped. Like deal, this is gonna happen, just prepare yourself.’ So, I did and then — I don’t know why I’m crying, I’ve talked about this before — and then he tied me up with handcuffs and zip-ties and then duct tape and duct-taped my mouth and my eyes,” an emotional Kim shared.

