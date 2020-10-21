Killer cop facing homicide rap admits he’s a ‘devious bitch’ and a ‘well-practiced liar’

A married police officer charged with the murder of his longtime lover has admitted to being a “seasoned liar” and a “devious bitch.”

Timothy Brehmer, a police officer, is charged with the murder of Claire Parry in a parking lot at the Horns Inn in West Parley, Dorset, on May 9.

The 41-year-old man is alleged to have strangled the mother of two after she texted his wife on the defendant’s phone, revealing that he had been having an affair.

The defendant told Salisbury Crown Court that he agreed to meet with Mrs. Parry, a nurse, after she had been texting him “relentlessly” for the previous two days.

He said that Ms. Parry was angry with “uncontrolled jealousy” because she had found out that he had had an affair with another woman, leaving him feeling “desperate.”

Between sobs, Brehmer said: “I had made the decision that I was going to end my life.

“I couldn’t face the rejection of my family, I felt like I had no one to talk to.”

And he added: “It was like hurricanes in your brain, total confusion, dishes turning and everyone fell to the ground.”

Brehmer said that when Ms. Parry entered the parking lot she was angry and after getting into her vehicle she asked for her phone so she could view her social media apps.







(Image: PA)



He said, “She was taking my Mickey off, she was mad, she was being sarcastic, nasty.

“I was so angry I don’t know if I was jealous of my ‘perfect life’, as she called it.”

Brehmer said that at one point he stabbed his arm three times with a razor, but Ms Parry “didn’t care.”

He said he demanded Ms Parry get out of her car, but she refused, so he first tried to get her out before “getting into” the car to try to push her and her arm “must have slipped in all the riot.” “.

Brehmer said he then left the car without realizing that Ms. Parry was “in bad shape.”

The 41-year-old man died the next day and the cause of death was a brain injury caused by compression of the neck.

When asked by her attorney, Joanna Martin QC, if she had planned to kill Ms. Parry, she replied, “Absolutely not.”

He added, “I didn’t mean to hurt her in any way.”

Under cross-examination by defendant Richard Smith QC, Brehmer initially denied being a “well-practiced liar” but later accepted the term after admitting he lied “consistently well” to his wife about his affair.

When asked if he described himself as a “devious fucking,” Brehmer replied, “This is how I consider myself now.”

Brehmer, of Hordle, Hampshire, who at the of the incident was attached to the National Police Air Service based at Bournemouth Airport, denies the murder but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.







(Image: PA)



Referring to a text message sent by Ms. Parry on the defendant’s phone to his wife revealing that he had been having an affair, Mr. Smith asked: “When that text message came out, you were so enraged for the looming catastrophe that you grabbed her so hard for so long that you fatally hurt her? “

Brehmer replied, “No.”

Mr. Smith continued, “You were so mad, was it because she laughed at you when you quickly tried to reset your phone?”, To which Brehmer also replied, “No.”

Mr. Smith added: “Was it her sarcastic comments that angered you?” to which Brehmer replied, “No, I took it as his jealousy.”

Mr. Smith then asked, “And you stabbed yourself in some kind of pretend act to say you had been stabbed?” to which the defendant replied: “No, I did not.”

The prosecutor continued: “You fatally strangled Claire Parry in her car because you were so furious about what she had done, that’s the truth, isn’t it?”

Brehmer replied, “That is not the truth.”

Mr. Smith continued: “And did he lie in an attempt to cover up what he has done and is a coward, to use his own words, cannot accept the truth of the enormity of his own responsibility?”

Brehmer replied, “That is not true.”

He added that he was not trying to “fabricate” a case of self-defense by stabbing himself in the car and said that he did not know why he said the day that Ms. Parry had stabbed him before changing his version to say that he had stabbed himself. itself. .

The trial was postponed until Thursday.