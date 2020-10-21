Kershaw’s impressive start lifts Dodgers in Game 1

Clayton Kershaw defied his reputation as a postseason choker with an impressive start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 8-3 Game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday night.

Kershaw pitched six innings and allowed just one run, two hits, a walk and had eight strikeouts. About his only mistake was a solo home run to Kevin Kiermaier in the fifth inning.

Kershaw entered the game 11-12 with a 4.31 ERA in the postseason. He had a career 1-2 record and 5.40 ERA in the World Series over 26.2 innings. To see him come out and dominate for six innings in such a big game was a surprise.

But Kershaw actually has a record number of starts in the postseason of at least six innings with no more than one earned run and one walk.