Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey Offer Great Duet, Noah Cyrus Stuns in Racy Bodysuit

The 2020 CMT Awards took place on Wednesday, October 21, hosted by actress Sarah Hyland and country singers Ashley McBryde and Kane Brown. Despite going virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic, the award-giving event kept offering some magnificent performances from some incredible musicians in the country world.

Among the memorable performance was a duet by Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey. The two teamed up for an electrifying performance of their song “The Other Girl”. The ladies sang in an empty karaoke bar while sporting black, dominatrix style leather outfits.

Also offering an incredible performance that night was Noah Cyrus, who belted out “This Is Us” with Jimmie Allen. She opted for a racy look for the star-studded event. Rocking a sheer bodysuit which featured a sequined bikini over the top of it, she completed her style with white gloves, knee-high boots and a cowboy hat. As for Jimmie, he looked equally amazing in a silver sequined jacket and a black cowboy hat.

Later that night, new mom Maren Morris serenaded the viewers with her song “To Hell and Back” from Ashland City, Tennessee. Choosing to make it a stripped-down performance, she sang the song while playing her acoustic guitar. The 30-year-old songstress, who gave birth to her first child Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd just seven months ago, looked stunning in a plunging orange-and-white dress.

Meanwhile, Shania Twain made use of the event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her full-length “The Woman in Me”. Performing from the Chaplin’s Woeld museum in Switzerland, the country legend took the viewers back to 1995 as she sang “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?”

Gaby Barrett also brought her A-game to this year’s CMT Awards. The “American Idol” alum, who is several months pregnant, flaunted her powerful vocals by singing her song “I Hope” while wearing a black jumpsuit and matching blazer jacket.

The 2020 CMT Awards saw Carrie Underwood being the biggest winner of the night by snagging Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for “Drinking Alone”. Also among the honorees that night were Luke Bryan, Gwen Stefani, Chris Young and Old Dominion.