Katrina Kaif’s superhero flick to be shot in 3-4 countries says director Ali Abbas Zafar



Katrina Kaif is all set to become India’s first female superhero as Ali Abbas Zafar goes location hunting. The director wants to go all out with this superhero film and give it a larger-than-life canvas. Speaking to a leading daily, the filmmaker states that he is already on a location hunt and in the process of finalising his shoot site.

Ali Abbas Zafar told the daily that he’d already locked two locations. Said he, “We have locked locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Soon, I will head to Poland and Georgia for the recce. We plan to shoot it across three to four countries.” He also reveals that he will shoot a chunk of the film in India for which he has zeroed in on Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi. The director wants to make sure that the superhero has some desi roots and hence the locations in India too are critical.



The director who has worked with Katrina Kaif in films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat says that he will only start shooting for the film next year. He stated, “My film demands an elaborate set-up. So, we will take it on floors only next year after Katrina wraps up Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3. She has been working out to maintain her agility, but as soon as she allotts her dates, we will begin her physical prep.” Katrina Kaif will undergo rigorous training for the action sequences as playing a superhero is a different ballgame altogether.