Kaley Cuoco Losing Her Mind After Bloody Hookup in HBO Max’s ‘The Flight Attendant’ First Trailer

The first trailer of HBO Max’s upcoming thriller series “The Flight Attendant” starring Kaley Cuoco is here for viewing pleasure. The video, which was released on Tuesday, October 20, opens with Kaley’s flight attendant character Cassandra having a normal day at work until she meets one of the passengers, Alex (Michiel Huisman).

The two hit it off quickly as they spend the night together. However, things take a bloody turn as Cassandra wakes up with a dead Alex on the bed. She claims that she doesn’t remember anything that happened that night. When asked why she cleans the evidence in the hotel room up, disheveled Cassandra responds, “I… I don’t know.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Cassandra can be seen getting paranoid when she hears a police siren. She also becomes one of the wanted people by FBI while she appears to be getting dragged to a confusing development of the murder case. Hinting at comedy touch on the new series, the trailer concludes with Alex, whose body is covered in blood, wakes up from his dead and asks Cassandra, “How do you think you’re getting away with any of this?”

The official logline of “The Flight Attendant” says that the series will center on the story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man — and with no idea what happened. The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.

Also starring on the series are Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk. Greg Berlanti, Kaley, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers with Suzanne McCormack co-executive producing. Meanwhile, Susanna Fogel directed and executive produced the first two episodes.

The first three episodes of “The Flight Attendant” will arrive on November 26 on HBO Max. The next two episodes will follow on December 3 with two more episodes released on December 10. The season finale will air on December 17.