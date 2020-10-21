Junaid Khan believes in making his own way



Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, who did two years of training and theatre in American Academy of Dramatic Arts in LA, has been honing his acting skills through theatre, for over three years now. He made his theatre debut with the adaptation of Mother Courage And Her Children, which was helmed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee. It is not easy to be performing in front of a live audience. There are no cuts, retakes, someone to prompt. It,rsquo;s a pure display of one,rsquo;s capabilities and talent.



Quasar apparently has been quite happy with him. In an interview, he had spoken highly about how Junaid,rsquo;s co-actors gained a lot from him, how he used to be excited to rehearse for 8-10 hours and would be happy to come in early or stay till late, even if it wasn,rsquo;t for his own part. He would be constantly contributing and working on all aspects.



A source close to the same play had this to add, “Junaid used to love hanging around during rehearsals even when he wasn,rsquo;t required. He would play dummy if someone was missing and help with anything else that was required. He wouldn,rsquo;t miss a chance to learn something new. He is an extremely enthusiastic boy.”





We now hear that Junaid doesn,rsquo;t want to rely on his famous father to get him work. He,rsquo;s been pounding the street like any young hopeful, giving auditions at numerous places and hoping for the best. Adds a source, “Junaid has been meeting a lot of casting directors, figuring opportunities on his own and giving film auditions since some time now, while continuing to act in the theatre. Junaid is doing whatever he can on his own and he doesn,rsquo;t want any help from Aamir Khan.”



In an interview last year, even Aamir had mentioned that he believes in the process of screen tests and Junaid should be prepared to go through it. Looks like Junaid has taken his father,rsquo;s advice to heart and is doing the needful.



He was also part of his sister Ira Khan’s directorial debut Euripides’ Medea. The play is an adaptation of a Greek tragedy. Junaid has also been part of plays like A Farming Story, A Few Good Men, and Bone Of Contention.

