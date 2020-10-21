Johnson Announces Highest Coronavirus Restrictions for Manchester

Across the world, the countries that are waging the most successful fights against coronavirus are adopting regional and local measures to protect their populations. And that’s why last week, we launched the three local Covid alert levels for England with interventions based on the prevalence of the virus in local areas. Since then we’ve been undertaking discussions with local leaders in those parts of the country, which are currently bearing the brunt of the second wave of this epidemic. I don’t want anybody to think that your actions, our actions, are in vain or the efforts in vain because our collective action across the country has brought the R number well below its natural rate of about 3. As a result, the virus is not spreading as quickly as it did in February and March. Informed by the data that we’ve just seen, I can announce that Greater Manchester will move to the Very High Alert level. That means that pubs and bars must close unless they’re serving substantial meals. Households can’t mix indoors or in most outdoor settings. In some public outdoor spaces, groups must be limited to the Rule of Six. And we strongly advise against travel into and out of the area.