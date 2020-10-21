Jessie J Reveals Channing Tatum Split in Twerking Video

WENN/Avalon

The 32-year-old ‘Price Tag’ singer, who started dating the ‘Magic Mike’ actor back in September 2018, opens up in a new Instagram post about spending her quarantine days while being single.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum split again. The “Flashlight” hitmaker confirmed that she’s no longer dating the “Magic Mike” actor with a new Instagram post on Tuesday, October 20 which featured her dancing and twerking.

The video opened with her staring at the camera. Later, it cut to a scene where the “Bang Bang” singer rocked a black dress while shaking her derriere. “What my pupils are actually doing while I calmly stare at you trying to get a quick read on your energy…,” so she wrote in the caption. “Single life in a pandemic is [crystal ball emoji].”

Jessie went on to say, “It’s supposed to be funny. So don’t get serious Sally in the comments. Sorry if your name is Sally and you aren’t serious.”

Prior to this, Jessie appeared to open up about her on-and-off relationship with Channing in her new track, which is titled “Simply Be in Love”. Previewed during an Instagram Live broadcast back in September, the song finds Jessie singing, “You’re always dreaming about tomorrow, and I’m still overthinking yesterday. … Take it slow, baby steps, so we don’t ruin what comes next / Just be still, just stay calm, so we’re not rushing what we are / Pressure off, just have fun, it’s not a race, no need to run / If it’s forever, let’s just simply be in love.”

Speaking about the tune, the 32-year-old singer shared, “I wrote this song about when you first meet someone and you want to steam ahead. Sometimes running can ruin a foundation that a relationship needs, which is to just be chill, stay still and enjoy the moment.”

The “Domino” singer started dating the Hollywood hunk in September 2018. The couple, however, parted ways in December 2019 only to get back together in 2020. The pair were seen together in April as they seemingly were in quarantine together.

She also shared a birthday tribute to the actor on April 26 by uploading some throwback photos of the actor on Instagram. “Happy 40th Birthday to this special man right here. You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met,” the “Price Tag” singer penned in the caption. “Keep living your BEST life!”