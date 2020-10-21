Jennifer Lawrence Was A Republican Before Donald Trump

“I don’t think it’s right.”
With the election atop plenty of minds, it goes without saying that many celebs have been asked for their take. Enter Jennifer Lawrence, who was asked about the election on the latest episode of the Absolutely Not podcast.
“It’s extremely hard to talk about politics. You don’t want to. I’m an actor, I want everyone to see my movies,” she began. “I grew up Republican. My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican.”
“I changed my politics based on the things that I’ve [learned].
I was fortunate to grow up in a Republican house where I can see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies, and I can also see that the social issues weren’t in line with my views.”
“For me, when Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything,” she continued. “This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand.”
Indeed, Jennifer has certainly been critical of Trump in recent years. She told V Magazine earlier this month, “I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America. He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.”
Here’s to learning and growing!
