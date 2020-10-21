Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her One Regret About Wedding Planning

First comes love, then comes marriage an unforgettable Bachelorette party—but for Jennifer Lawrence, not so much.

The newlywed, who tied the knot with Cooke Maroney in October 2019, has not shared much about the day she said “I do” amongst a sea of celebrity friends in Rhode Island. Nor, has she been particularly forthcoming about her relationship with the art gallerist since they first took their romance public back in 2018. However, thanks to a new interview between the Oscar winner and host Heather McMahan on Dear Media’s Absolutely Not podcast, fans got the chance to hear a bit more about Lawrence’s married life these days, as well as a regret she has about a portion of the wedding process: the one and only Bachelorette party.

“I had a major sleepover at my apartment, but I will say I regret not planning a big one,” the actress shared. As for why such a celebration wasn’t in the cards for Lawrence, she explained, “My friend was getting married close to me and I went to her Bachelorette and then we ended up—typical Leo—we called it my Bachelorette.”

Still, it was far from a bad experience. “It was the most fun weekend of my entire life,” the star confirmed. “I don’t know how she felt, but I had a blast.”