Jennifer Hudson Shades Cynthia Erivo As Aretha Franklin: If It’s Not A Film, It’s Nothing

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Jennifer Hudson threw a little shade Cynthia Erivo’s way after hearing the actress would be playing Aretha Franklin for a television project.

Hudson was personally tapped by Franklin to star as her in an upcoming movie.

National Geographic tapped Cynthia Erivo to star as the soul legend in their upcoming offering. Hudson isn’t impressed.

“I know that Aretha was adamant that [her life] be a film. If it’s not a film, it’s nothing,” Hudson told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m just honored that she picked me to play her. I mean, who can say that? And again, I would have never done it without her wishes.” 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR