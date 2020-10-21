Jason Derulo Splurges $100K on Dinner to Celebrate ‘Savage Love’ Hot 100 Triumph

Instagram

The ‘Whatcha Say’ hitmaker is celebrating at a Hollywood hot spot as he hits the pinnacle on Billboard Hot 100 with his new remix of Jawsh 685’s viral hit ‘Siren Beat’.

Jason Derulo was in a celebratory mood as his hit “Savage Love” topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, spending over $100,000 (£77,253) on dinner and drinks.

The 31-year-old singer and actor’s tune, a remix featuring BTS and New Zealand singer Jawsh 685, recently hit the number one spot and, to memorialise the moment, he hit up popular West Hollywood rooftop joint Catch and treated patrons to drinks following the success.

“It’s a celebration @catch!” he captioned an Instagram video clip, showing the hitmaker receiving a rather large bill. “SAVAGE LOVE #1 on billboard, we did it.”

Jason has become something of a social media sensation in recent years for antics including his attempts to eat 22 hamburgers to celebrate reaching 22 million followers on TikTok.

He previously claimed he earns more than a rumoured $75,000 (£60,000) for each post he makes on that platform.

“Savage Love” popularity started with “Siren Beat” trend which amassed tens of millions of views on Tik Tok. The addictive music caught Derulo’s attention who later added his own lyrics to it.

The remix initially sparked issues between the two artists as Derulo released his version without obtaining clearance for the sample. The U.K. singer reportedly wanted the song for himself and only to have Auckland teen Jawsh as a producer, but Jawsh was not having it.

They eventually resolved their feud. Jawsh was finally credited as an artist, co-writer, and producer.