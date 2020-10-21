Jared Leto Returns as Joker for Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Cut

Warner Bros. Pictures

The actor playing Batman’s supervillain in the 2017 movie has joined in the shooting of additional footage for the ‘Snyder Cut’, which will be released on HBO Max.

Jared Leto is back as Joker for Zack Snyder’s “Justice League“. The actor will reprise his role as Batman’s arch-nemesis in the filmmaker’s version of the DC-Warner Bros. superhero movie, after he was forced to exit in 2017 during post-production due to a family tragedy.

Leto has now been called back by Synder and joined Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher as well as Amber Heard for the shooting of additional footage of what is dubbed the “Snyder Cut”. It is unknown, though, how big his role will be in the film.

Leto was previously reported upset with Warner Bros. when the studio tapped Joaquin Phoenix for the title role in standalone Joker film. Both the actor and the studio, however, were apparently able to smooth things over and allow for his return for Snyder’s version of “Justice League”.

And getting back into the role might not be that hard for the “American Psycho” star as he has been maintaining his buffed physique lately. On the same day news of his Joker return broke, he shared a thirst trap for “hump day” while urging people to vote.

The selfie saw the 48-year-old actor/singer almost naked while taking the picture with his cellphone. Focusing on his ripped chest, he cropped out most of his face in the image, but it can be seen that he currently doesn’t sport full facial hair which he has grown in the past. “Happy hump day,” he wrote in the caption, adding, “P.S. Don’t forget to vote.”

Back to “Justice League”, Synder was replaced by Joss Whedon, who oversaw reshoots and post-production, after his exit. Despite receiving mixed reviews, Whedon’s cut had an underwhelming performance at box office, grossing a total of $657.9 million worldwide against an estimated break-even point of as much as $750 million.

Fans then demanded Synder’s cut be released, with Affleck and Gal Gadot supporting the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign. In May of this year, Snyder announced that he’s working to complete his version of the movie, which will cost over $20-$30 million for the special effects, musical score and editing.

It will be released as a four-part miniseries in 2021, with each installment being an hour long, followed by a version that will combine the episodes into a four-hour long film. Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa are also reportedly returning for reshoots.