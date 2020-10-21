Jared Leto Poses Nude for “Hump Day” Voting Message

Jared Leto‘s abs would like you to get out and vote.

On Wednesday Oct. 21, the Suicide Squad actor took to Instagram to share a naked, almost NSFW mirror selfie.

“Happy hump day,” the ripped star wrote in the caption, before adding, “P.S. Don’t forget to vote.”

Jared’s post quickly lit up with comments about the Oscar winner’s suggestive pic, though many people also noted that they had already voted or made a voting plan for the presidential election.

Jared is just one of many celebrities to post eye-catching Instagram pics to spread awareness about the importance of voting.

In September, Kylie Jenner posted a bikini photo with the caption, “but are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together.”

Kerry Washington, however, tried a different approach. She took to Twitter to tease an upcoming Scandal movie, only for the link provided to really be about voter registration.