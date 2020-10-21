iPhone 12 Pro Max Has Smaller 3,687 mAh Battery According to Regulatory Filing

Apple’s new iPhone 12 Pro Max is equipped with a 3,687 mAh battery, which is around 7% less capacity than the 3,969 mAh battery in the iPhone 11 Pro Max, according to a regulatory filing published by TENAA, the Chinese equivalent of the FCC.



The regulatory filing, spotted by , also lists the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 6GB of RAM as seen in benchmark results last week.

Apple has filed many products with TENAA over the years, and the listings have proven to be accurate on multiple occasions. Last year, for example, accurate battery capacities and RAM in the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max appeared in the database a few days prior to those devices launching. A rumor also suggested that the iPhone 12 Pro Max would have a 3,687 mAh battery earlier this year.

Despite having a smaller battery, Apple’s tech specs indicate that the iPhone 12 Pro Max has the same battery life as the iPhone 11 Pro Max, with both devices providing up to 20 hours of video playback and up to 80 hours of audio playback.

Apple never discloses battery capacities or RAM in iPhones, but teardowns of the new devices should confirm these details in the coming days.