Internet Baffled After Asian Doll Says She Wants to Date ‘Killers’ Who Have ‘3 Bodies’

Instagram

Nearly one thousand people feel the urge to mock her after she shares the post, with one saying, ‘Ok just don’t say s**t when that n***a choke slam you in front of yo momma for not picking up the phone.’

–

Asian Doll never fails to amaze people with her tweets. Following her controversial Donald Trump posts, the female emcee has now successfully made people baffled when she took to the micro-blogging site on Tuesday, October 20 to declare that she has no interest in men that are not “killers” who at least have three bodies.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Please have at least 3 body’s before you talk to me Boy I like killers.” Her tweet soon garnered attention with more than two thousands people hitting the love buttons. Meanwhile, nearly one thousand people felt the urge to quote-retweet the post to express their disgust on her.

<br />

Someone called her post “the dumbest s**t I’ve read today,” while one wrote, “She only wants to date u if you’ve murdered few people.. do u think she belongs to the dual carriageway.” On the other hand, an individual noted, “I really thought she was talking about sex. It’s time for bed.” There was also one person who commented, “Ok just don’t say s**t when that n***a choke slam you in front of yo momma for not picking up the phone.”

Meanwhile, one other was so tired of her s/he demanded, “I’m literally begging you two brain cell having h**s to shut the f**k up. I will get on my hands and knees and beg for you to never speak again.” Another individual said, “i thought we was talking sex partners, she means literal killers oh my god…she’s losing it and i am too.”

Asian used to date King Von, who was once charged with 1 count of murder and 2 counts of attempted murder following a shooting in May 2014. They broke up in August amid cheating rumors.