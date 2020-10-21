Inside the Winning Love Story of Judge Judy and Jerry Sheindlin

Both in agreement that the previous year without each other had been rough—”I missed him,” allowed Judy—they decided to give both their romance and matrimony another shot.

“I like being married,” Judy noted of their decision to retie the knot. Ahead of their first vows in 1977, she recalled in the book, “I actually had to drag him to the altar….He had no intention of divorcing his wife, even though they had been separated for three or four years. After we were together for about a year, I said, ‘I want to see your divorce in the newspaper or don’t bother calling again.'”

When he argued they could simply live together, Judy countered it’d be his job to inform her father. “I said, ‘I’m not going to do that,'” recalled Jerry. “So she whipped out a calendar and said, ‘Pick a date. Now.'”

This time around, though, he was the one tossing out propositions. “I picked her up from work at family court one day, and we were walking through downtown Manhattan,” Jerry shared. “Suddenly I said to her, ‘This is silly. I’m uncomfortable being with you all the time and not being married to you. Let’s get married again.’ She said, ‘Well, how are we going to do that?’ I said, ‘The clerk’s office is right up the street. We can go in and get a license…'”