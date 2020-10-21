Inside Ashley Benson and G-Eazy’s “Very Serious” Relationship

It looks like there’s “no limit” to G-Eazy and Ashley Benson‘s love.

Six months after they first sparked romance rumors, the 30-year-old actress and 31-year-old rapper seem to be still going strong.

“Many people in their friend group thought Ashley and G would be a short fling, but they are very serious about each other,” a source exclusively tells E! News. “They have been inseparable for months and are basically living together at this point.”

The insider says the couple’s “relationship works because they balance each other out and love to have fun.”

“They both make each other laugh all day long,” the source continues. “G-Eazy thinks that Ashley brings him more down to earth and keeps him grounded. It’s been very healthy so far and they are in a great place.”

The duo put their love on display during a coffee date in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 21, when the paparazzi spotting them kissing and putting their arms around each other.