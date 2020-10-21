Ice Cube Rips Eric Trump Over Fake Photo of Him and 50 Cent Endorsing Donald Trump

WENN/Mitchell Zachs/Instar

The photo in question, which is edited to feature the former N.W.A member and the ‘In da Club’ rapper wearing ‘Trump 2020’ hats, has since been removed from Eric’s Twitter page.

Ice Cube may be working with Donald Trump‘s team on his Contract with Black America (CWBA), but he refused to be used to endorse him at the upcoming presidential election. The rapper has hit out at the president’s son Eric Trump after the latter shared a fake photo that portrayed Ice Cube and 50 Cent as Trump’s supporters.

On Tuesday, October 20, the third child and second son of POTUS tweeted out a doctored photo that showed Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing “Trump 2020” hats while posing together at what looked like a basketball game. While both of them were indeed wearing caps in the original picture, their hats were not emblazoned with the Trump campaign logo in the unedited version.

Eric accompanied the snap with a caption which read, “Two great, courageous, Americans!” Learning of this, Ice Cube wasn’t happy and responded to the tweet by calling out the 36-year-old businessman, “N***a please…” Possibly realizing that the photo was not real, Eric has since removed the post in question from his page after Twitter flagged it as “manipulated media.”

Ice Cube is closely associated to Trump after it’s revealed that he’s assisting the president’s team in his reelection campaign with his Contract with Black America (CWBA). However, the rapper has denied that he’s endorsing Trump as a president at the upcoming election.

The 51-year-old made this clear after a Twitter user reminded him of his plea in the past that he would never endorse Trump. Sharing a screenshot of Ice Cube’s old tweet that read, “I will never endorse a mothaf**ka like Donald Trump! EVER!!!”, the said person wrote to him, “ice cube once said EVER…. do you remember?” The star then replied to the said tweet, “I haven’t endorsed anybody.”

50 Cent, on the other hand, has publicly declared his support for Trump after learning of Joe Biden’s alleged tax proposal, which included a 62.6% rate for California. Not pleased with it, the “Power” co-creator tweeted, “WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT. F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind.”