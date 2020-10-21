Hurricane Epsilon Is 10th of the Season

Epsilon has become a hurricane, making it the 10th of an intense and active Atlantic storm season that still has more than a month to go.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded Epsilon to a Category 1 storm on Tuesday night, noting it had become better organized according to satellite images.

Epsilon is moving northwestward over the central Atlantic at 14 miles per hour, according the center’s 5 a.m. Eastern advisory, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and higher gusts.

It was about 450 miles east southeast of Bermuda, where a tropical storm watch is in effect.

The storm was expected to turn toward the north-northwest on Thursday and is forecast to come close to Bermuda that night, the center said. It could also strengthen over the next day or two. The storm is not currently expected to make landfall in the United States.