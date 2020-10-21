HSC blunder after supervisors give wrong for exam at Western Sydney high school

Students at a high school in Sydney’s west are fuming after an error by an exam supervisor saw HSC students unable to plan their answers in the same amount of permitted to others across the state.

The Year 12 cohort at Wyndham College in Quakers Hill were sitting their English test yesterday when the exam supervisor mistakenly wrote the wrong finish on a class whiteboard.

The exam was scheduled to run from 9.30am to 11.35am, but the supervisor mistakenly wrote that the exam finished at 12.30pm.

The Year 12 cohort at Wyndham College in Quakers Hill were rocked by the error yesterday. (Nine)

As a result, 46 students believed they had more than they did to complete their exam.

The supervisors realised their mistake halfway through the exam, and told students to put pens down immediately at 11.35am – almost an hour earlier than many expected.

Some students were unable to finish their exams, having mistakenly planned out how much they could spend on questions due to the listed on the whiteboard.

The whiteboard mistakenly added an hour to the exam’s . (Nine)

“Thirteen years work for this and all down the drain,” said Maddison Latham, Year 12 student at the College.

“We thought we had that extra so we planned out the that we thought we had to write the exam.

“And then it got cut in half.”

Paul Martin, CEO of the NSW Education Standards Authority, said it was a simple case of human error.

The school will now make a special consideration claim for the affected students. (Nine)

“We have strict protocols and we expect that people can follow the advice that we give, but occasionally someone makes a mistake and it is human error,” Mr Martin told .