Haunting of Verdansk: How to get Warzone zombies pumpkin head, find easter eggs

The limited time Haunting of Verdansk event in “Warzone” for “Call of Duty” features an abundance of Halloween-themed map additions.

Beyond collectable items, such as blueprints and emblems, there are sections of the map that have been haunted by ghosts and horror movie characters.

Add in the nighttime darkness and addition of zombies, and the Verdansk experience has been completely overhauled through the end of October.

The update is expected to last just a couple of weeks, though if it’s popular enough it might return at a later date.

Here’s what to know about Verdansk easter eggs for Halloween:

When does the Haunting of Verdansk end?

Start date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 End date: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 Price: Free

Where are the Halloween Easter eggs in Call of Duty?

There are Halloween-themed Easter eggs added by developers over the Verdansk “Warzone” map. They are cosmetic changes that add to the flavor of the event and pay respects to some classic horror tropes and films.

Below are just some of the Easter eggs people have discovered:

Skeleton ghost face on moving train

Poltergeist of a chainsaw-wielding killer in Farmland (aka Leatherface)

Chainsaw sounds

Ghost at Dam

Jack-o’-Lanterns throughout map

Moving shadow over frozen water by Dam

Jigsaw appearing on TVs

Red messages in underground train system

Room dedicated to “Saw”

Billy the Puppet paintings, ghost

Dismembered limbs in underground train system

Phantom underground train

Blood rising from floor to ceiling

Ghosts above Prison

Blood stains on beds in Prison

Ghosts in Prison cells

Zombie hands reaching out of ground

How many Warzone Easter eggs are there?

Because the Haunting of Verdansk event is still so new, it’s probable there are Easter eggs people still haven’t found. We counted 17 unique Easter eggs in our preliminary search.

How do you get a pumpkin head on your Call of Duty operator?

The pumpkin head is both a “Warzone” and multiplayer feature in which players’ operators receive an in-game pumpkin head if they collect at least three kills in a single life. The Jack-o’-Lantern head catches fire with a killstreak of 10.