‘Glee’ Actress Amber Riley Claims Trump Supporter Spat On Her Car!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Glee actress Amber Riley is riled up after she claimed that a Trump support spat on her car.

“What does being a Trump supporter mean?” she said. “Because I just drove into a parking lot and this older white man with a Trump hat on decided to jump in front of my f*cking car.”

She says the man repeatedly pointed at his Trump hat as he attempted to block her from parking.

“When I was like, ‘whatever, get on, like, get from in front of my car’…this motherf*cker spit on my car. In 2020, he saw a Black woman, thought he was gonna try to punk me, and the motherf*cker spit on my car. I don’t have words for this.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR