Girl takes own life after alleged attacker freed on bail in Western Australia

A Western Australian grieving family is demanding answers after their 11-year-old girl took her own life after her alleged abuser was released on bail.

The young girl had recently been living in close proximity to her 66-year-old alleged attacker in Boddington, south-east of Perth.

The man has been charged with six counts of indecent dealing with a child under 13 years and another five charges of sexual penetration.

The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place since the girl was five years old.

“Devastating, ripped my heart out, I can’t bring my girl back,” the alleged victim’s mother said.

The alleged abuser was bailed by police and a magistrate renewed his freedom.

“Like a slap on the wrist – you walk free while my girl sat back worrying all the ,” the 11-year-old’s mother told .

Yesterday, about 100 relatives visited to say their goodbyes to the young girl.

Police today admitted that “many questions need to be answered” and that bail should not have been considered.

Inquiries are set to examine why the man was freed on bail and how the girl could have been better supported.

Lawyers told the length of between an arrest and trial – sometimes extending years – made it impractical to keep every alleged offender locked up.

Victims advocate Megan Krakouer said the young girl was “crying out” and “needed help”.