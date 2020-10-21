Garcelle LEAVES Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills – Tori Spelling Replaces Her!

The sole Black Housewife on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais is officially out and she’s being replaced by Tori Spelling has learned.

Garcelle made history last season, when she joined the Bravo show as the FIRST African American cast member. Now has learned that she’s leaving the show.

A person close to production explained, “Garcelle wanted a big raise to be on the show. She didn’t get one, and so she’s walking. It’s not worth it to her.”

But Bravo fans, don’t worry – they have a replacement – Tori Spelling.

Someone close to Tori — perhaps even Tori herself — appears to have planted a story to all the major entertainment mags, that she’s joining the cast. Per an anonymous source, Tori will “join the exciting next season in a ‘friend of’ role.”

The same source also claimed Tori’s mom, Candy, will be there to provide an extra spark.

“People who have followed Tori,” said the source, “know her relationship with her mom has been contentious for years.”

So what do you think – will you miss Garcelle?