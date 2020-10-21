Garcelle Beauvais Exits ‘RHOBH’ as Tori Spelling Replaces Her

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Avalon

According to a new report, the ‘BH90210’ actress has been tapped to replace Garcelle and appear in upcoming season 11 of the Bravo reality show, though she won’t be a full-time cast member.

Garcelle Beauvais reportedly will not return for another season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills“. The actress, who serves as the only black housewife on the Bravo reality series, is said to be leaving the show following a salary dispute.

A source close to the production told that “The Real” co-host is not satisfied with her current pay. “Garcelle wanted a big raise to be on the show. She didn’t get one, and so she’s walking,” the insider claimed. “It’s not worth it to her.”

Bravo apparently has found a replacement for Garcelle. According to the site, actress Tori Spelling has been tapped to appear in the upcoming season of the reality show, though she won’t be a full-time cast member. The insider added Tori will “join the exciting next season in a ‘friend of’ role.”

The “BH90210” star’s mom Candy will also make appearance on the show to give more new story. “People who have followed Tori, know her relationship with her mom has been contentious for years,” the source continued.

The new report, however, contradicts Garcelle’s claims earlier this month. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Garcelle confirmed that she would be back for season 11 of “RHOBH”. “I am returning to the Housewives, yes,” Garcelle shared. “You know, you gotta be a little, a little brave. A little scared. A little ready. I mean, it’s all those things, and I say it with a laugh because I’m ready, but you’re never really ready.”

With the many drama in the recent seasons of the show, Garcelle admitted to feeling nervous. “That’s what I’m afraid of,” the actress said. “So, here we go, you know? And I sorta got a warning from Ms. [Lisa Rinna], so we’ll see. I’m ready though, bring it.”

While Garcelle has yet to respond to the report about her departure, season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is expected to arrive on Bravo in 2021.