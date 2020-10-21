Gamecocks’ Sam Chang Named College Player of the Week

United Soccer Coaches

Photo: Gamecock Women’s Soccer

This release was originally published on unitedsoccercoaches.org.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Oct. 20, 2020) — South Carolina sophomore midfielder Samantha Chang was named the United Soccer Coaches Player of the Week for her performance last week, the association announced on Tuesday.

The Mississauga, Ontario native scored the game-winning goal in the Gamecocks’ 2-1 win over third-ranked, and previously unbeaten, Arkansas. Her goal in the 71st minute was the second game-winning goal of her career and gave South Carolina its second highest-ranked win in program history.

Each Tuesday during the college regular season, United Soccer Coaches selects a men’s and women’s Player of the Week based on nominations from schools and conferences. Nominations are due every Tuesday by 10 a.m. CT to be considered.