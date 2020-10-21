Former Wichita State star: Gregg Marshall ‘should be done’

Wichita State is investigating head basketball coach Gregg Marshall for allegations of physical and verbal abuse of student-athletes.

Among allegations against Marshall, former players said he called them derogatory terms for a woman’s vagina and threatened a Black player, saying he’d “send him back to Africa,” according to the New York Post’s Peter Botte.

There’s plenty of allegations against Marshall, and Antoine Carr, who has his number retired by Wichita State, believes the head coach should be done at the school.

“If everything is true, it’s kind of obvious,” said Carr, who starred at Wichita State from 1979-83 and spent more than 15 seasons in the NBA, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. “He should be done. You can’t put your hands on people, and you can’t make racist comments.”

Carr added that he was surprised when reading about the allegations against Marshall. The 59-year-old said he didn’t have any issues playing under him. Marshall and Carr did have a good relationship, but the two haven’t spoken since the allegations came out two weeks ago.

Carr played for some of Wichita State’s most successful teams. He was on the 1981 team that went to the Elite Eight and also led the 1982 and ’83 teams in scoring.