Florida won’t open football facilities until at least Monday

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen told reporters on Wednesday that the program will remain closed until at least Monday, casting some doubt on if Florida will be able to face the Missouri Tigers on Halloween as scheduled.

Florida’s game versus the LSU Tigers planned for last Saturday was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Gators. As Alex Scarborough wrote for ESPN, Mullen, two assistants and 26 players have tested positive since Oct. 13.

“The majority of our guys had very minor symptoms,” Mullen explained.

“Our expectation is to be back on Monday,” he added about the Oct. 31 contest versus Missouri. “But we’ll figure it out. We’ll find a way. That would be something we’d have to discuss with the league.”

Mullen and his staff are working remotely until cleared to return to in-person activities.

Florida hasn’t played since losing to Texas A,amp;M on Oct. 10, and it’s thought that the virus could’ve spread during travel for that game.

“We’re trying to see now if any new case is consistent from originally where we were and the original spread on the team, or if it’s individuals not following the quarantine procedure,” Mullen said.

For the season held amid the coronavirus pandemic, the SEC previously ruled:

To play a football game, the SEC has established minimum thresholds of at least 53 scholarship players available to participate and the following minimum number of position scholarship players available to begin a game: seven (7) offensive linemen (which includes one center), one (1) quarterback and four (4) defensive linemen. The impacted institution has the option to play the game with fewer than the 53 scholarship players or fewer than the minimum number of position players listed above if it elects to do so. Otherwise, upon approval by the Commissioner, the game would be rescheduled or declared a no contest.

Mullen said on Wednesday that “we feel comfortable” Florida will have enough available players on Monday to begin preparations for facing Missouri.