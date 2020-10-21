Fitzpatrick ‘shocked’ by benching: ‘It was heartbreaking’

Many around the NFL weren’t astounded when Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced that rookie and first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa will replace veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick as starting quarterback coming off the bye week when Miami faces the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 1.
Fitzpatrick, however, didn’t see the demotion coming.
“I was shocked by it,” he told reporters on Wednesday, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “It definitely caught me off guard. It was a hard thing for me to hear yesterday, just kind of digesting the news. My heart just hurt all day. It was heartbreaking for me. Flo kind of said what he said and said what he said to you guys as well, and that’s the decision and the direction that the organization is going in.”