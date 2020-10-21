Female Rapper Asian Doll: I Only Date Men Who Are MURDERERS

Female rapper Asian Doll is widely regarded as one of the most ignorant female rappers in the world, has confirmed. Last week she posted some controversial Tweets in support of Donald Trump, and this week she’s back in the news again.

The micro-blogging site on Tuesday, October 20 to declare that she ONLY wants two date men who are “killers” and have killed AT LEAST three people.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Please have at least 3 body’s before you talk to me Boy I like killers.” Her tweet soon garnered attention with more than two thousands people hitting the love buttons. 

