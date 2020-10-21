‘Fast and Furious’ Saga to End With 11th Film, Justin Lin to Direct Final Two Installments

Universal Pictures



The “Fast & Furious” film franchise is finally seeing the end of the road. Almost two decades since it was launched with the first movie in 2001, the saga is coming to a conclusion with two more films following the upcoming “F9“.

Justin Lin, who is currently in post-production on “F9”, is reportedly in talks to return as director for the 10th and 11th movies that will bring a close to the franchise. According to which first reported the news, the final two installments will likely tell a big story that will focus on Vin Diesel‘s Dominic Toretto.

As it’s noted that the 10th and 11th movies are still on early stages of development, details are very scarce about them. However, it’s highly likely that Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang will return for the last two movies.

Though the core storyline following Diesel’s character will conclude with an 11th film, that doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the “Fast & Furious” cinematic saga. Words are spin-off movies based on “Fast & Furious” characters are currently in development at Universal.

The “Fast & Furious” franchise was kicked off with its first film which was released in 2001. It has spanned eight movies and a spin-off, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw“, which centers on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham‘s Deckard Shaw.

The “Fast” franchise, including the “Hobbs & Shaw” spin-off, has grossed $5.89 billion globally. The next installment in the saga, “F9”, was originally scheduled for a 2020 release, but it has been rescheduled to May 28, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lin directed the “Fast” films since its third installment, 2006’s “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift“. While James Wan and F. Gary Gray were at the helm of the seventh (“Furious 7“) and eighth film (“The Fate of the Furious“) respectively, he’s brought to return for the ninth installment.