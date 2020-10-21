FanDuel Picks Week 7: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games

Week 6 was weird in a lot of ways. One of those ways was that our Lamar Jackson-Mark Andrews pairing let us down in our FanDuel cash lineup, but we’re right back it in Week 7 with more NFL DFS lineup advice to try and bounce back.

WEEK 7 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

This week, we’re attacking the Jets with a QB-WR stack and a defense, too. Buffalo will join us in bouncing back with a cupcake matchup against Adam Gase’s crew. Beyond that, we’ve gone with some solid-floor RBs that should boost us into contention while chasing upside at our WR and TE spots.

WEEK 7 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

This lineup is for the Sunday main slate in FanDuel cash games.