Ex-Astros GM: People involved in cheating scandal still with team

The Houston Astros have tried to put their massive cheating scandal behind them this season, including firing general manager Jeff Luhnow. But according to Luhnow, the Astros have not fully cleaned house, as he claims that several members currently on the Houston staff were part of the sign-stealing scheming that helped them win a World Series in 2017.

“The people who were involved that didn’t leave naturally to go to other teams are all still employed by the Astros,” Luhnow said during an interview with KPRC 2’s Vanessa Richardson. “In fact, one of the people who was intimately involved, I had demoted from a position in the clubhouse to a position somewhere else, and after I was fired he was promoted back into the clubhouse. So none of those people faced any repercussions. They weren’t discussed in the report, but the evidence is all there that they were involved.”

Some (realistically, just Astros fans) may dismiss Luhnow’s claims as a bitter former employee lashing out at his old team. Regardless of whether or not you believe him, comments like these show that the Astros are not going to be able to escape this massive scandal anytime soon. Even with being able to avoid fans this season due to the pandemic, they remain, by far the most hated team in all of baseball, arguably in all sports due to so blatantly throwing out sportsmanship and fair play to win.

Luhnow also denied his role in the cheating scandal, saying that he did not know about the elaborate malfeasance until 2018. But when asked if he believed the strategy tainted the team’s World Series win, he said they “undoubtedly” deserved an asterisk.