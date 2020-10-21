Eva Marcille Impresses Her Fans With A Viral Video

There’s an emotional video that’s been circulating online, and it became viral. Eva Marcille is one of the celebrities who also shared it on social media.

Just in case you missed the video so far, you can check it out below.

Someone said: ‘Eva, thank you for this. You are the Truth! 🙌🏾 🙌🏾 if this doesn’t make you think then…..🤔🤫’ and another follower posted this message: ‘Who is the young man telling the story? I feel like he is into black women 😍’

One follower said: ‘yes! this is what I’ve been telling people lately, “starve the flesh, feed the soul,” because the soul will provide what the flesh needs either way. 💕’

A commenter posted this: ‘Wow. I listened to this for the 1st time on my birthday, which is today. A blessed gift. 🙏🏾’

Someone else wrote: ‘Thank you needed to hear that so busy taking care of everyone else but my own self❤️’ and another follower posted: ‘This made me tear up. I needed to hear this, thank you.’

One commenter said: ‘Amazing! The soul is what so many ppl sell for the 4th and 3rd wife,’ and another fan wrote this: ‘Wow, I’m just sitting here crying and smiling thank you so much.’

Someone else posted: ‘finally took time to watch this bc I have seen it floating around …thanks for posting @evamarcille.’

A commenter wrote: ‘This is an African parable. But why the only time we see art with black people in it it’s a funeral? 🤦🏾‍♀️’

In other news, Eva Marcille shared a video on her social media account in which she is in the middle of a photo session. Check out her post below.

‘It’s the process for me💫 @TerrellMullin 🌻 @tyrabanks taught me,’ Eva captioned her post.

