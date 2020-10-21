Eric Trump Shared Then Deleted A Fake Photo Of 50 Cent And Ice Cube Wearing Trump Hats

There’s a reason why the Trump men keep getting flagged on Twitter. Eric Trump, taking after his pappy, shared a doctored photo of 50 Cent and Ice Cube wearing “Trump 2020” hats.

Eric shared the photo, referring to the two legendary rappers as “great” and “courageous” Americans, insinuating that they were brave for supporting Donald Trump in the upcoming election while the majority of the celebrity elite tend to vote Democrat. In other words, it’s quite frowned upon for celebrities, especially Black celebrities, to support Trump and it’s clear Eric Trump is aware of this.

View this post on Instagram #FACTCHECK: #EricTrump posted a manipulated photo of #IceCube and #50Cent wearing #Trump hats. We’ve included pictures of the hats they were actually wearing. The photo #EricTrump posted is false & has been flagged by Twitter. (SWIPE)—(: @gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 20, 2020 at 8:39am PDT

The only problem is, the picture was not from a Trump rally and the hats they were wearing were not Trump hats.

And to be honest, while 50 Cent recently encouraged others to vote for Trump after sharing a report on Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan, 50 nor Ice Cube have not given an actual endorsement.

Matter of fact, Ice Cube has taken to multiple platforms to explain why he recently worked with the Trump campaign for the development of the Platinum Plan and how it was not an endorsement.

Needless to say, Twitter flagged Eric’s tweet as “Manipulated media” to warn people that the image was fake.

Eric Trump eventually deleted the doctored photo after being loud and wrong, but not before Cube caught wind of the post, to which he simply replied, “N***a please.”

View this post on Instagram #TSRUpdatez: #IceCube responds to #EricTrump’s manipulated photo of him & #50Cent wearing #Trump hats. As we mentioned in our previous post, the photo #EricTrump posted is false. SWIPE for photos of their actual hats ( : @gettyimage) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 20, 2020 at 9:05am PDT

With the presidential election only a few weeks away, it will be interesting to see how the sharing of fake news and information by the Trumps will play out.

