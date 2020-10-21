Emily In Paris Star Lucas Bravo On Fame

If you’re one of the many people who’s watched Netflix’s Emily in Paris, you’ll recognize Lucas Bravo as Gabriel. But even though the show’s been a trending topic, the France native hasn’t been able to celebrate yet because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m in my lonely hotel room,” he said, giving a life update to People. “I’m just going from set to the hotel and back and forth.”
“The show just came out and there’s a lot of attention,” he said. “But at the same time, I’m just very lonely in my room. So it’s really weird to navigate these two contrasts at the same time.”
“Of course, with the way the show is received, I cannot escape it,” he said. “But I’m just so happy and grateful and it’s very humbling to see how people are responding to it.”
Lucas says he’s happy the show has been able to provide “an escape from this crazy year we’re all having.” He added, “[Fans are] telling me that they enjoyed Gabriel’s portrayal, so it’s really great.”
If you’re one of those people, here’s some good news: He’s currently working on his next film called Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.
TV and Movies
