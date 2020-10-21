Dodgers vs. Rays live score, updates, 2020 World Series Game 2 highlights

The Dodgers got off to a great start to the 2020 World Series with a landslide 8-3 victory over the Rays in Game 1 on Tuesday, and will look to take a 2-0 lead with another victory in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Leading Los Angeles’ offensive attack was Mookie Betts, who hit 2-for-4 with a home run and stole two bases to give fans across the country a free Taco Bell cue. Betts, who the Dodgers acquired in a trade this offseason from the Red Sox, was so stellar that it led many fans to wonder exactly why Boston decided to give up the 2018 American League MVP.

Clayton Kershaw was also a huge key for the Dodgers. The veteran ace exorcised some postseason demons and threw a gem, allowing just one earned run on two hits and one walk in six innings of work.

The Rays struggled to get a lot of production out of the top of their lineup, with their first four hitters going a combined 1 of 15 with no runs scored and no RBIs. That includes DH rookie Randy Arozarena, who went 0-3 with a walk and strikeout. Arozarena has been sensational in October, racking up more hits this postseason (21) than during the entire regular season (18). He’s been breaking all kinds of playoff records while playing for a bargain salary, and Tampa Bay will need him to continue his storied career to stand a chance.

2018 Cy Young winner Blake Snell will take the mound in Game 2 for the Rays. Snell has had a variety of performances this postseason with a 2-2 record and a 3.20 ERA. He was excellent in his Wild Card start against Toronto (5.2 IP, 1H, 0 ER, 9 Ks) and solid in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Astros (5.0 IP, 6 H, 1 ER). But the Yankees scored him in the ALDS (5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER) and the Astros reached him the second time (4 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 2 ER). Tampa Bay hopes Snell can regain that Cy Young form and keep them from falling to a 2-0 deficit.

GAME 2 one two 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R Ray one 0 0 two two – – – – 5 Dodgers 0 0 0 0 – – – – – 0

9:56 p.m. – MIDDLE 5: Rays 5, Dodgers 0. Arozarena lands to end the inning, but the Rays add two more to their account. Bellinger will open the bottom of the fifth for the Dodgers.

9:55 p.m. – DINGER ALERT: Lowe does it again! After Meadows drives in a two-out single down the middle, Lowe hits one off the left-field wall and the Rays now lead 5-0.

9:43 p.m. – FIN 4: Rays 3, Dodgers 0. Another 1-2-3 inning for Snell as he gets Muncy and Smith for back-to-back strikeouts. It is until eight at night. Kiermaier, Zunino and Meadows will face Tampa Bay in the top of the fifth.

9:32 p.m. – MIDDLE 4: Rays 3, Dodgers 0. Adames rolled to end the inning, but it’s still a good inning for the Rays as they put up a pair on Wendle’s double. Justin Turner will lead things for Los Angeles in the lower half.

9:29 p.m. – DOUBLE OF TWO RACES. Wendle breaks one in the gap between the center-right and brings Choi and Margot home. The Rays lead 3-0, two outs and a running back in scoring position for Adames.

9:23 p.m. – CHANGE OF LAUNCH. González has finished for the night. Dustin May will come in to face Margot, two outs with a runner on first.

9:16 p.m. – FIN 3: Rays 1, Dodgers 0. Snell closes them 1-2-3 in the third. He has only thrown 42 pitches in three innings. Lowe, whose home run is the only hit in this game, is ready to open the top of the fourth.

9:07 p.m. – MIDDLE 3: Rays 1, Dodgers 0. LA removes the side in order when Victor Gonzalez walks in and makes Meadows appear. LA has Chris Taylor, Mookie Betts and Corey Seager in the bottom of third.

8:58 p.m. – FIN 2: Rays 1, Dodgers 0. Snell works around a couple of walks and strikes out Kike Hernandez at the end to escape trouble. Kevin Kiermaier, Mike Zunino and Meadows will reach Tampa Bay in the top of the third.

8:41 p.m. – MIDDLE 2: Rays 1, Dodgers 0. Adames was originally ruled safe to steal second, but the decision is overturned. Max Muncy, Will Smith and Cody Bellinger will come to the Dodgers.

8:37 p.m. – OUT AT HOME. Adames lands short and Margot is out by a mile at the plate. Curious choice to go inside, now there are two outs and a running back at the start.

8:33 p.m. – CHANGE OF LAUNCH: Manuel Margot walks, stole the second and advanced to third with a fly to center. He’ll do that for Gonsolin, as Dylan Floro enters for the Dodgers, one out and Margot at third, Willy Adames at bat.

8:25 p.m. – FIN 1: Rays 1, Dodgers 0. Blake Snell works a 1-2-3 inning to start.

8:18 p.m. – MIDDLE 1: Rays 1, Dodgers 0. Gonsolin strikes out Ji Man Choi to end the inning, but the Rays jump to an early lead. LA’s opportunity to respond in the lower half.

8:14 p.m. – DINGER ALERT: Brandon Lowe turns one left-center and the Rays are on the board first, 1-0 with 1 out on top of the first.

8:09 p.m. – Tony Gonsolin throws a strike at Austin Meadows for the game’s first pitch and we’re on our way.

World Series Game 1 Start Time

First release: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Television channel: Fox

Fox Live broadcast: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

The first pitch for Game 2 of the 2020 World Series is scheduled for 8:02 p.m. ET. All 2020 World Series games will begin at approximately the same time.

The pitching showdown for Game 2 pits Blake Snell of the Rays against Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers.

2020 World Series Schedule

All seven games of the World Series will take place from the MLB bubble in Arlington, Texas. The games will be held at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

The Dodgers will operate as the home team in Games 1, 2, 6 and 7. The sides will switch in Games 3, 4 and 5 when the Rays will be the home team.

Date Game Start time Television channel Punctuation Tuesday, October 20 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 1 8:09 p.m. ET Fox Dodgers 8-3 (1-0 LAD advantage) Wednesday October 21 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 2 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Friday October 23 Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 3 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Saturday October 24 Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 4 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Sunday October 25 Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 5 * 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Tuesday October 27 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 6 * 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Wednesday October 28 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 7 * 8:09 p.m. ET Fox TBD

* If necessary.