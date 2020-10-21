Dodgers’ Gonsolin to get start in Game 2 of World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers made sure they weren’t going to have to fight back from an 0-3 hole, similar to how they had to in the National League Championship Series, in the World Series with an 8-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Clayton Kershaw was dominant in Game 1, tossing six innings and allowing just one run on two hits and striking out eight. The Dodgers now are hoping they can get a similar performance out of rookie Tony Gonsolin, who will start on the mound in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Gonsolin faced 11 batters in Game 7 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves, throwing 41 pitches. The right-hander likely won’t last very long, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed he has a plan if that ends up being the case. Both Julio Urias and Dustin May will be available out of the bullpen in Game 2 and will be able to eat some innings if needed.

Walker Buehler is set to get the start in Game 3 on Friday, and whoever is the freshest among Gonsolin, Urias and May will get the start in Game 4. Kershaw could next pitch Game 5 on Saturday.

The Rays plan to counter Gonsolin with Blake Snell, who has been solid through the postseason thus far. In four starts, Snell has posted a 3.20 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 19.2 innings pitched.