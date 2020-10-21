Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger wisely switches up celebration after Game 1 home run

Cody Bellinger learned his lesson: Don’t celebrate harder, celebrate smarter.

The Dodgers outfielder gave Los Angeles an early lead over the Rays in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night, blasting a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. The shot into the Dodgers’ bullpen was Bellinger’s fourth home run of these playoffs.

Bellinger launched his previous dinger in Game 7 of the NLCS, giving the Dodgers a 4-3 lead over the Braves that they would never relinquish. He was understandably excited given the situation, so he put a little extra something on his forearm bump with teammate Kike Hernandez.

A strong bash there, right? It turns out Bellinger dislocated his shoulder when he connected with Hernandez.

“Yeah, I’m good. I’m good,” Bellinger told MLB Network after Game 7. “I hit Kike’s shoulder a little too hard, and my shoulder popped out, so I had to go back in the training room. They popped it back in and I was ready to play some defense. It kind of hurt.”

The 25-year-old made an adjustment for the World Series opener, switching to light foot taps and keeping his shoulder out of danger.

It doesn’t appear that Bellinger suffered any toe injuries on that celebration, so it could be here to stay.