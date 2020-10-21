Disney’s Raya And The Last Dragon First Trailer

Fight scenes! Music that slaps! Dragons! This! Movie! Has! Everything!
It’s been over a year now since Walt Disney Studios announced all of their upcoming of animated features at the D23 Expo — but, even at the time, one project stood out to me* above all others: Raya and the Last Dragon.
Anyway, this week we were FINALLY blessed with a first look at the film and…yup, I’m already obsessed with it. Check out the two-minute teaser here:
Our story follows the fearless Raya (voiced by actual real life Disney Princess, Kelly Marie Tran) as she embarks on a journey to…well…find the last dragon. What can I say? It’s a truly fitting title.
You see, in ancient times, Raya’s fantasy world of Kumandra used to be inhabited by humans AND dragons who lived peacefully together.
However, after an evil force threatened their world, the dragons all sacrificed themselves to save humanity…except for one — who we haven’t seen on-screen yet, but will be voiced by Awkwafina. (Yes, THAT Awkwafina. Gosh, this movie is already perfect).
So, 500 years later when the same evil returns to claim what’s left, Raya must embark on a perilous journey to find the last dragon and protect humanity once again.
Also, may I just say this one moment had some very (accidentally) timely imagery. Very good. Her mask was covering her nose and everything!
Overall — even just from this short teaser — the movie looks I.N.C.R.E.D.I.B.L.E. The animation is stunning, the music positively slaps, and I want no less than 12,000 stuffed animal-versions of whoever the heck this lil’ baby is sent to me immediately, please and thank you.
So be sure to catch Raya and the Last Dragon when it hits theaters in March 2021!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.