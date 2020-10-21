Descript, which offers a simple podcast editing tool, expands into video editing, letting users edit videos by rearranging a transcript (Jared Newman/Fast Company)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Jared Newman / Fast Company:

Descript, which offers a simple podcast editing tool, expands into video editing, letting users edit videos by rearranging a transcript  —  For the past few years, Descript has offered an intuitive way to edit podcasts, letting you cut, paste, and delete from a written transcript to modify the corresponding audio.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR